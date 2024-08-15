ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in ASML were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $48.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $928.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,420. The company has a market cap of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $976.05 and its 200 day moving average is $953.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

