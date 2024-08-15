Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.
About Associated British Foods
