Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

