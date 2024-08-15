Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Assurant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.10. 547,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,166. Assurant has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,888 shares of company stock worth $858,548. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.