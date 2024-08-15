Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.