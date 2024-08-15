Atlanticus Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ATLCP)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
Atlanticus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.
About Atlanticus
