ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth $26,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

