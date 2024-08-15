Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 709,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Atyr PHARMA has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

