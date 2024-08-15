Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Auddia Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

