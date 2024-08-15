Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Insider Robert Freeman Buys 2,700 Shares

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.41 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$20,007.00 ($13,162.50).

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Australian Foundation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

