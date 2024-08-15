Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $136,499.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.21. The stock had a trading volume of 930,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,041. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average is $239.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

