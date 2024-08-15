Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.10

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 18440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Aviva Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
