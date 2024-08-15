Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 116 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.94. 123,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

