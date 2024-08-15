Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

