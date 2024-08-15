Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.47% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
