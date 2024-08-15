Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.47% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BuzzFeed

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 681,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,879. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

