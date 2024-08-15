Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $420,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $20,287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1,593.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AeroVironment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,601 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.83. 234,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,695. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

