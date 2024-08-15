Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 6,022,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,556. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.