Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.