Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 548,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

