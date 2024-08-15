Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 548,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
