BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in July

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 219,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

