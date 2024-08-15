Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in July

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 2.4 %
BKKLY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
