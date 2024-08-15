Bank of America Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $50.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

LITE traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 5,594,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lumentum by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

