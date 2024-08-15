Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 1,682,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,890. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.