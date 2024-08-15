Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

About Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

