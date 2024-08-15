Barclays Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $220.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.13.

PODD opened at $191.54 on Monday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $227,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

