Barclays Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,956. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Kora Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.