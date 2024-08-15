Barclays Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

HBI stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 834,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 549,855 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 63.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 117,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

