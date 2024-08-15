Barclays Upgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to “Equal Weight”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

