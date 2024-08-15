Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRNS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

BRNS stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.