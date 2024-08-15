Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
