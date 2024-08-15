Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Up 55.2% in July

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 573,600 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Beamr Imaging Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ BMR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,068. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Beamr Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

