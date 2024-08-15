Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

