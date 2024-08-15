Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Sells $658,615.76 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Edward Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of Belden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 410,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $102.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About Belden



Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

