Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $990,374.32

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $371.69 million and $990,374.32 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.51 or 0.04462632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,068,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,368,697 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

