Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10,489.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,585,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

