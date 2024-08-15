BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of BRTX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

