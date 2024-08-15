Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.68.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.39. 1,158,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,829. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1198565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

