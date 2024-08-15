Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.00

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 100670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Birkenstock Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Birkenstock by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

