Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.77 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $75.77 million and $256,714.47 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,762.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.01 or 0.00575631 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00074334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.73833829 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $238,540.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

