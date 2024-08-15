BitShares Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,238.20 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $71,238.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

