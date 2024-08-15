BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of BST traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 120,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
