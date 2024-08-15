BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
CALY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
