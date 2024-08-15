BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CALY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALY. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.