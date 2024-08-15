Blast Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market cap of $205.87 million and $45.73 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,949,845,703 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,933,113,162.544395 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01069811 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $53,782,705.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

