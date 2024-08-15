Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 6.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 299,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,139,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

