bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.81 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.