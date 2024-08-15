Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,814. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

