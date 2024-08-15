Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLS traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Borealis Foods has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

