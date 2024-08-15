Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BOC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,257. The stock has a market cap of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,742.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,008. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

