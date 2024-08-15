Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 318,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,977. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCLI. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.