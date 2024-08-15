Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 100,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

