Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 100,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.
Brambles Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.