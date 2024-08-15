Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $302.60

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.85), with a volume of 261169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.79).

BPT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.31) to GBX 358 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

